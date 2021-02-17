Left Menu

Pope starts Lent as Ash Wednesday rites scaled back for COVID-19

Pope Francis led the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into Lent on Ash Wednesday, as they scaled back a centuries-old ritual to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Francis, who normally marks the start of the penitential season with an outdoor procession between two ancient churches in Rome, instead said a Mass for about 120 people in St. Peter's Basilica.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:46 IST
Pope starts Lent as Ash Wednesday rites scaled back for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis led the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics into Lent on Ash Wednesday, as they scaled back a centuries-old ritual to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Francis, who normally marks the start of the penitential season with an outdoor procession between two ancient churches in Rome, instead said a Mass for about 120 people in St. Peter's Basilica. During Lent, which ends with Easter, Christians are called on to fast, practice more good deeds, give alms, be close to the needy and suffering, and give up something, such as sweets.

Last month the Vatican issued guidelines for Ash Wednesday in the COVID-19 era. They said priests should sprinkle ashes on the head rather than rub them on the forehead, and masks and recite the traditional "Remember that you are dust and to dust you will return" once before everyone rather that to each congregant.

The pope himself, however, did not totally apply the new rules, generously dumping ashes on the crown of the heads of some cardinals and patting them down. Sprinkling of ashes has been customary in parts of Europe and Latin America while rubbing on the forehead is predominant in the United States.

In his sermon, the pope said Lent should be a chance to leave behind "the false security of money and conveniences.. chasing things that are here today and gone tomorrow," and return to God. When the tweaked guidelines were announced, some Catholics complained, saying keeping ashes on the forehead all day was a way of showing others you were Christian.

Others made light of the changes. "I have enough grey hair. This (sprinkling of ashes) is not helpful," one woman tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

The following is the timeline of M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.-- Oct 8, 2018 Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a...

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,0...

Nursery admissions to begin in Delhi tomorrow, application window to close on March 4

The process for nursery admissions in schools across the national capital will begin from Thursday and the application window will close on March 4. The Directorate of Education DoE last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respit...

UGC asks varsities to encourage students to take voluntary online exam on 'cow science'

The University Grants Commission has asked vice chancellors of varsities across the country to encourage students to take an online voluntary national-level exam to test their knowledge on gau vigyan cow science.The Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021