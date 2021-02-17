Left Menu

British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

PTI | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:51 IST
British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It said the admission is "a precautionary measure" on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of "observation and rest." Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...

50 lakh tap water connections provided since Jan 1: Jal Shakti Ministry

More than 50 lakh tap water connections have been provided since January 1 and the number has reached to 3.53 crore rural connections since the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. The Jal Jeev...

Coordinator and facilitator of terror activities of various groups held at Jammu airport: Police

A coordinator and facilitator of terror activities of various groups was arrested from Jammu airport on Wednesday soon after his arrival from abroad, police said here.The man was identified by the police as Sher Ali.Sher Ali is the main coo...

Civilian shot at by militants in Srinagar

A civilian was injured after militants opened fire at him in the high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday, police said.The militants fired at Akash Mehra in his shop, Krishna Dhaba, a police official said.He said Mehra was rushe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021