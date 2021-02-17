British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital

British queen's husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospitalPTI | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:51 IST
Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.
The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.
It said the admission is "a precautionary measure" on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of "observation and rest." Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.
During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philippine foreign ministry says 'deep concern' over Myanmar, Suu Kyi safety
Philippines logs 1,583 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 529,000
Philippines logs 1,266 COVID-19 cases, total tops 530,000
BBL 10: Josh Philippe named Player of the Tournament
Philippine ice plant ammonia leak leaves 2 dead, 90 sickened