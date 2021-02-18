Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' and Silver monolith torched in Congo

"One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer. On Wednesday morning, a crowd of curious onlookers snapped selfies and debated its possible origins.

Updated: 18-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital. The 12-foot metallic structure first appeared in Kinshasa's Bandal neighborhood over the weekend on Sunday morning. On Wednesday morning, a crowd of curious onlookers snapped selfies and debated their possible origins.

