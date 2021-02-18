Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn to star in new drama from 'Normal People' producers

''The Favourite'' star Joe Alwyn and ''Girls'' actor Jemima Kirke have been tapped to headline the BBC Three and Hulu TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's book ''Conversations With Friends''.

The series is the second collaboration between the networks and the author following the runaway success of ''Normal People'', starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal.

''Conversations With Friends'' hails from Element Pictures, the banner behind ''Normal People''.

Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson, who helmed ''Normal People'', is again attached as lead director for the new series. Sasha Lane, best known for ''Utopia'', and debutante Alison Oliver are also part of the cast.

According to BBC, Oliver will play Frances, Lane will star as Bobbi, Alwyn as Nick and Kirke as Melissa, in this unique series that is both a complex coming-of-age drama and a very modern love story.

''Normal People'' scribe Alice Birch will work as a writer alongside Mark O'Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh, and Susan Soon He Stanton on the 12-part drama for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu. Leanne Welham, known for her work on the BBC One and HBO fantasy series ''His Dark Materials'' is the other director.

''Conversations With Friends'' follows Frances (Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It's at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Kirke), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

The series is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures. Rooney and Abrahamson also serve as executive producers, alongside Tommy Bulfin and Rose Garnett for the BBC. Catherine Magee is the series producer and Jeanie Igoe produces. Shooting is expected to begin this year in Dublin, Belfast and international locations yet to be confirmed.

