'Constantine' reboot in works from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot

A series based on popular DC Comics' character John Constantine is being developed by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot.

The show is being made for streamer HBO Max with Guy Bolton as the writer, reported Deadline. Abrams will serve as an executive producer on the project. The new take would reportedly follow a younger version of the character and focus more on the horror elements of the comics rather than the religious ones.

The makers are looking for an actor of color to play the character, a departure from the one played by Matt Ryan in the NBC series, which aired for one season between 2014-15. John Constantine was created by Alan Moore, Rick Veitch, Steve Bissette, and John Totleben, and first appeared in ''Swamp Thing'' comic before branching off into his own series. In the comics, the character is described as "a working-class warlock, occult detective, and con man, who is stationed in London''.

He is known for his endless cynicism, deadpan snarking, ruthless cunning, and constant chain-smoking, but he is also a passionate humanitarian driven by a heartfelt desire to do some good in his life.

Before Ryan's take on the character, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves had played the role in 2005 movie ''Constantine''.

The Francis Lawrence-directed movie also featured Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton and was a big hit upon its release. It made over USD 230 million against its USD 80 million budget.

