Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 renewal updates, petition close to 12k signatures

Memories of the Alhambra is one of the highest rated Korean dramas in cable television history. Fans of South Korean drama series are severely waiting for the renewal of Memories of the Alhambra Season 2.

The success of Memories of the Alhambra in South Korea and other parts of the world was tremendous. Fans still continue keeping their hope that Season 2 would return very quickly after its renewal.

Whenever Memories of the Alhambra returns with Season 2, it will continue with the main cast, Hyun Bin and Park Shin-hye. Crash Landing on You's actor Hyun Bin has played the role of Yoo Jin-woo, CEO of an investment company, J One Holdings and Doctor of Engineering. He is talented at developing games.

The viewers of Memories of the Alhambra are fascinated seeing Park Shin-hye playing the role of Jung Hee-joo aka Emma. She is the owner of Bonita Hotel. She has artistic sensibility but zero financial sense.

Memories of the Alhambra was a commercial success, consistently topping the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot. Its 14th episode recorded a 10.025 percent nationwide audience share according to Nielsen paid platform, making it as one of the highest rated in Korean cable television history.

A petition was launched to compel the creators to renew Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. It is close to record 12k signatures from fans across the world. The petitioner urges this way:

I would like to see those questions answered in a second season or just a few special episodes. I have contacted my country's Netflix about whether or not there would be a second season and they said they didn't know "yet"- which means there is a possibility to produce another season, especially if you consider the amount of shows Netflix picked up for another season last year (La Casa de Papel, The End of the F****** World, The Rain) and there are many articles circling around online speculating about a continuation of the show. I've also seen that many fans online would like another season.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 is not renewed and doesn't have an official release date.

