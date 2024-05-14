India extends ban on LTTE for five years, notifies decision
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt extends ban on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for five years: notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
