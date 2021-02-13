Love Alarm: Fans quip about incorrect mention of Song Kang Ho in Season 2 cast

Love Alarm, the South Korean drama TV series has already been renewed for Season 2 on October 29, 2019. Since then fans are following any news of Love Alarm Season 2.

Recently, the South Korean search engine NAVER mistakenly named Song Kang Ho instead of Song Kang as the lead actor of Netflix's Love Alarm Season 2.

It looks like the mistake occurred due to the similarity between the two names but fans did not want to spare the Korean search engine for the incorrect mention of their favorite hero Song Kang. In fact, the K-drama Love Alarm fans started posting memes and making endless quips about the mistake. The popular social media platforms like Twitter and facebook were filled with screenshots of the incorrect credit from NAVER.

Meanwhile, Netflix Korea has acknowledged the mistake and told that they would fix the error, reported Allkpop.

"We have noticed the error. We will fix the cast list accordingly," said Netflix Korea in a written statement.

The 53 years old Song Kang-ho is a South Korean actor famous for his performances in parasite, Snowpiercer, Memories of Murder, The Host, A taxi Driver and others. He won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Song Kang is a 26-year-old Korean actor who played the character Hwang Sun-oh in Love Alarm. Hwang Sun-oh is a handsome model who grew up in a rich family and likes Jo-jo. The other lead characters in Love Alarm Season 2 are Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun), and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). According to Soompi the full cast and crew will soon begin filming for Season 2. Recently they all got together in a script reading session.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.