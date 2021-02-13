Left Menu

Love Alarm: Fans quip about incorrect mention of Song Kang Ho in Season 2 cast

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seou | Updated: 13-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 02:31 IST
Love Alarm: Fans quip about incorrect mention of Song Kang Ho in Season 2 cast
Love Alarm, the South Korean drama TV series has already been renewed for Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

Love Alarm, the South Korean drama TV series has already been renewed for Season 2 on October 29, 2019. Since then fans are following any news of Love Alarm Season 2.

Recently, the South Korean search engine NAVER mistakenly named Song Kang Ho instead of Song Kang as the lead actor of Netflix's Love Alarm Season 2.

It looks like the mistake occurred due to the similarity between the two names but fans did not want to spare the Korean search engine for the incorrect mention of their favorite hero Song Kang. In fact, the K-drama Love Alarm fans started posting memes and making endless quips about the mistake. The popular social media platforms like Twitter and facebook were filled with screenshots of the incorrect credit from NAVER.

Meanwhile, Netflix Korea has acknowledged the mistake and told that they would fix the error, reported Allkpop.

"We have noticed the error. We will fix the cast list accordingly," said Netflix Korea in a written statement.

The 53 years old Song Kang-ho is a South Korean actor famous for his performances in parasite, Snowpiercer, Memories of Murder, The Host, A taxi Driver and others. He won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Song Kang is a 26-year-old Korean actor who played the character Hwang Sun-oh in Love Alarm. Hwang Sun-oh is a handsome model who grew up in a rich family and likes Jo-jo. The other lead characters in Love Alarm Season 2 are Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun), and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). According to Soompi the full cast and crew will soon begin filming for Season 2. Recently they all got together in a script reading session.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to denuclearization of the country, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. The Biden administrations...

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...

U.S. to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemens Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration ...

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021