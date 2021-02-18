Singer-songwriter Rita Ora Releases Much Awaited Ep 'Bang'

Bang is a Global collaboration, with opening single “Big”, Ft. David Guetta, Gunna and ImanbekMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Global superstar Rita Ora releases much awaited EP, Bang along with GRAMMY nominated Kazakh DJ. The EP released on February 12th via Asylum/Atlantic Records. This sensational project was completely written and produced over Zoom. This truly global collaboration features critically acclaimed artists from around the world and has seen sensational reception globally. “When we started this project, we were really looking to develop creative connections with other artists,” explains Rita. “Collaborating with Imanbek was a really unique experience, we had meetings through Zoom to discuss the music and we had to use translators as well as, so we really had to adapt to a new way of recording. It’s amazing how much technology allowed our connection to shine through. Music truly is a universal language, and this EP is proof that creative process has the power to transcend any obstacle that separates us.” Song Link: Spotify | Amazon Music | YouTube. Bang is a stellar collection of tracks, bringing together a mix of modern pop, 80s and 90s club culture and floor-filling house. All tracks were co-written by both- Rita Ora, who holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK in history, and East European artist Imanbek. The lead single “Big,”- featuring David Guetta and Gunna - converges the worlds of pop, dance and hip-hop seamlessly into one. When asked about the song, Guetta said, “It was a pleasure to finally collaborate with Rita on ‘Big’. We worked very hard on this song together and having Gunna on it makes it even better! Working with Imanbek on the production side has been so great. They are all amazingly talented and I am really happy to be a part of this unique collaboration. We're all very excited to finally share this record with the world!” The single is followed by “Bang Bang”, and “Mood” featuring Argentinian rapper KHEA. The EP comes to a banging conclusion with “The One”. About Rita OraRita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with four #1 UK singles and holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK in history with a total of 13. Her latest album Phoenix has amassed over 3.7 billion streams worldwide, spawned 3 platinum singles and includes “Lonely Together”, her collaboration with Avicii which won Best Dance VMA at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, her debut album, Ora, premiered at #1 on the UK charts and was certified platinum. Image: Music Video 'Bang’ PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)