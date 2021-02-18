Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Denmark man gets four months in prison; Spanish chess board sales soar after Queen's Gambit and more

"One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at police

Denmark's Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months' imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shouting "corona" during a routine traffic stop in March last year. The incident, which took place when the country was under full coronavirus lockdown, led to the defendant being arrested on charges of threatening behaviour, although he later tested negative for COVID-19.

Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital. The 12-foot metallic structure first appeared in Kinshasa's Bandal neighbourhood over the weekend on Sunday morning. On Wednesday morning, a crowd of curious onlookers snapped selfies and debated its possible origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

