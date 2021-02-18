Left Menu

People News Roundup: Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-UK lawmaker Knight: 'bully' Facebook must back off or face stern action

Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia is a staggeringly irresponsible attempt to bully a democracy and will stiffen the resolve of legislators across the world to get tough with the technology giants, a senior British lawma...

Outages drop below 1 million in Texas; icy weather goes east

Power outages in Texas dropped below 1 million on Thursday morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the states power grid and utilities...

Entertainment News Roundup: Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood; Badgley Mischka eyes in glitzy fall line and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A year after Parasite, Korean-language movie Minari is talk of HollywoodA year after South Korean satire Parasite took Hollywood by storm, another Korean-language movie, Minari, is...

World News Roundup: Two journalists jailed for two years; Canada's slow-burn vaccine roll out and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Two journalists jailed for two years in Belarus for filming protestsA Belarusian court sentenced two Belarusian journalists from Poland-based TV news channel Belsat who filmed protests aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021