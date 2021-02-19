Left Menu

Here's what Matthew McConaughey revealed about his 'Titanic' audition

American actor Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about his experience of auditioning for the role of Jack in the 1997 epic romantic drama 'Titanic'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:47 IST
Matthew McConaughey. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about his experience of auditioning for the role of Jack in the 1997 epic romantic drama 'Titanic'. According to E! News, the 51-year-old actor-producer got interviewed by Rob Lowe on his podcast 'Literally with Rob Lowe' on Thursday. During the conversation, the 'Dallas Buyers Club' star spoke about the juicy details from his recently released book, 'Greenlights'.

In the book, which was released in October last year, McConaughey shared what really happened during his 'Titanic' audition. He said, "So I went and read with Kate Winslet and it was not one of the auditions - they filmed it so it was like into screen test time. After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they, like, followed me and on when we got outside they were like, 'That went great.' I mean, kind of like hugs. I really thought it was going to happen."

While the audition seemingly went well, McConaughey was not actually offered the role, despite a prior misconception that he ultimately turned down the opportunity. "For a while, I was saying like, 'Who was my - I gotta find that agent. They're in trouble. I did not ever get the offer, " he recalled. Even though the role in 'Titanic' wasn't given to the 'Reign of Fire' actor, he later gained breakout roles in 'Magic Mike' as Dallas and 'Wolf of Wall Street' as Mark Hanna. McConaughey recalled telling 'Magic Mike' director Steven Soderbergh to give him one line from the script to convince him to join the project.

Recalling one of the popular dialogues that did the trick for him, McConaughey remembered Steven telling him, "Well one thing about Dallas is, he's pretty connected to the UFOs man." The 'Interstellar' actor signed on and noted having a blast on set. He even revealed how the cast would do things in character when not shooting, only to discover that Steven was filming the actors the entire time.

For the Martin Scorsese-directed 'Wolf of Wall Street', that magic line ended up being that "the secret to the stock market is cocaine and hookers." As reported by E! News, 'the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' star also talked about working on set with Leonardo DiCaprio on 'Wolf of Wall Street' who he called gracious.

"He wants you to win. Not everyone is like that. They don't want you to win," recalled McConaughey. (ANI)

