Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against man accused of 'extremely disturbing' harassment

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is seeking a restraining order against a man who has allegedly harassed her since last August.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 13:56 IST
Billie Eilish (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is seeking a restraining order against a man who has allegedly harassed her since last August. According to E! News, in court documents filed on February 11 and obtained by the outlet, the 'Bad Guy' singer requested the court to grant her civil harassment restraining order against John Matthews Hearle, a 23-year-old man, who also goes by Adam Lucifer.

Billie also requested additional protective orders for her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, as per the documents. According to Billie's declaration, for the past six months, Hearle has "harassed and threatened" the singer while parked at a school across from her family home.

Per E! News, last August, Eilish alleged that he began leaving "extremely disturbing and threatening" letters on her family's property. One such letter allegedly reads, according to her declaration, "You can't get what you want unless what you want is to die for me." In the months following, she claims he slept on the school's property "most nights" and would "stare at me while I enter and exit our family's home."

"Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is. After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more," she wrote. Billie further claimed, "Whenever Hearle sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me... For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way."

The 19-year-old songstress wrote that Hearle's "constant presence and harassment causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional stress," even when her security team is present. Her father's declaration also described the fear the family experiences, with Patrick writing, "My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter."

As reported by E! News, the Grammy-winning singer was previously granted a temporary restraining order last May after an "erratic" fan trespassed on her family's property. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

