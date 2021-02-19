Left Menu

Anupam Kher, Aahana Kumra to reunite for 'Happy Birthday'

Actors Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra will be seen sharing screen space once again for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:31 IST
Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra will be seen sharing screen space once again for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. This film will mark the duo's second collaboration after featuring in the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the forthcoming short film is being produced by FNP Media.

Kher and Kumra will start shooting for the short film with proper safety precautions and protocols in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming short film also marks the second collaboration between Kadam and FNP Media, who are coming together post 'Chuha Billi'. The short film is scheduled to release in 2021. Speaking about the film, Kadam shared what the movie has in store for the viewers.

Kadam said, "This film which is titled "Happy Birthday" by its name you may think it is a happy go lucky movie but that's the irony, the movie revolves around what we call it, a dark thriller." Shedding light on the actors' characters, Kadam added, "Both Anupam Sir and Aahana are playing very interesting characters, which was definitely a treat to direct! It's pleasure to work with Anupam Kher since he is a very spontaneous and cooperative actor. It's always very organic when you are with him. Aahana Kumra is unapologetic and experimental, and owns it too."

He further said, "The graph of their characters will definitely take the audience by surprise. It's a very interestingly written story that will make you rethink your concepts of life and death. We start the shoot on 22nd February in Mumbai. Once the shoot and post-production work is over, we will announce the release date." Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Kher has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.

The veteran actor also recently launched his book titled 'Your Best Day is Today' in Delhi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani were also present at the book launch. The book launch event took place in The Connaught, which is located in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Kher's 'Your Best Day is Today' is a self-help motivational book that has received an overwhelming response since its launch. (ANI)

