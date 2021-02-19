Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyReuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:39 IST
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Palace said.
"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Queen Elizabeth
- Meghan
- British
- Duchess
- Prince Harry
- Palace
ALSO READ
British FM says compromise needed for Cyprus talks restart
British boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of COVID pandemic
Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; British boy wakes from nearly year-long coma unaware of COVID pandemic and more
Queen Elizabeth pressured UK govt for clause in law to conceal private wealth
Esports-Russell beats Albon to virtual British GP win