Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the Palace said.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family."

