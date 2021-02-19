Despite Kim Kardashian's divorce plans, Kanye West is still wearing his wedding ring

American rapper and record producer, Kanye West was recently spotted with his wedding ring this week, amid his and estranged wife Kim Kardashian's marriage turmoil. The 43-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer was recently photographed wearing the piece of jewellery while out in the Los Angeles area. A source told E! News that Kanye was back in California for work.

The insider also said that Kanye meets his kids whenever he wants, but not at the house. Kanye and Kim have been living apart for some time now. While Kanye has been at his ranch in Wyoming, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is staying at their family home near Calabasas, California.

The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. (ANI)

