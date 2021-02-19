Ustad Amjad Ali Khan announces new album 'Navras'

Left Menu

19-02-2021
Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is coming out with his new album ''Navras''.

The album will be launched with two live virtual concerts, scheduled to be held on February 20 and 27.

The title of the album represents the nine principle emotions, moods or sentiments that are felt by every human in their day to day lives, the Padma Vibhushan awardee said in a statement. ''Through Navras, I hope that music lovers across the globe can listen to this performance live and feel all these emotions especially in these challenging times.

''I cannot remember a particular day that I was initiated into the world of music. It was a part of me from as early as I can remember. Life itself was music and Music was Life and its celebration. I believe that the 12 notes of music are actually 'alphabets' of a universal 'language' which musicians and connoisseurs have been communicating with since time immemorial,'' Khan said.

The musician believes instrumental music is pure sound that needs to be experienced and felt. ''Since there are no lyrics, there is no language barrier between the performer and the listener, and that is why instrumental music transcends all barriers.

''A wonderful mystery of Indian classical music is the fact that one can spend a lifetime trying to attain knowledge and perfection and still feel that they have only skimmed the surface,'' Khan added.

The music maestro has partnered with Teacher's Glasses for the album. Khan's concerts will be streamed live on PayTM Insider.

