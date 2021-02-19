FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentine's Day.

With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtra,the city administration had warned on Thursday to prosecutethose who violate the mandatory mask rule.

The case was registered against the actor at JuhuPolice Station, an official said.

The video shared by the actor on social media showedhim riding a brand-new motorbike without wearing either helmetor face mask.

The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of diseasedangerous to life) alongwith provisions of the MaharashtraCOVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor VehiclesAct, the official said.

Besides, a fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him fornot wearing helmet, the official added.

Under both IPC sections 188 and 269, an offender canbe punished with upto six months in jail or fine or both.

