Judy Greer replaces Pamela Adlon in 'The First Lady' series

Actor Judy Greer has joined the cast of upcoming Showtime series ''The First Lady'' as a replacement for Pamela Adlon.

Formerly known as ''First Ladies'', the series will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the history of the US.

Season one will feature the life stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

Previously announced series stars include Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, who will play Obama and Ford, respectively.

According to Variety, ''Better Things'' star Adlon exited the show over a scheduling conflict.

Greer, known for movies like ''What Women Want'', ''27 Dresses'', ''Ant-Man'' and ''Jurassic World'', will essay the role of Nancy Howe, who was Betty Ford's trusted confidante and social secretary.

The show's cast also includes Aaron Eckhart as President Gerald Ford, Jayme Lawson as young Michelle Obama, Kristine Forseth as young Betty Ford and Rhys Wakefield as Vice President Dick Cheney.

Emmy winner Susanne Bier is on board to direct and executive produce the series.

Novelist Aaron Cooley has created the show and will also serve as writer.

He will executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman, Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.

