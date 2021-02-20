Left Menu

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington come aboard Paul Feig's 'The School For Good and Evil' movie

Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed, putting their friendship to a test.Actors Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso will play the lead roles.Theron is set to play Lady Lesso, while Washington will portray Professor Dovey in the movie.The project has Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigcos Feig and Laura Fischer on board as producers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:26 IST
Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington come aboard Paul Feig's 'The School For Good and Evil' movie
Image Credit: Flickr

Filmmaker Paul Feig's upcoming Netflix movie ''The School for Good and Evil'' has added Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to its cast.

The movie is an adaptation of the fairytale novel ''The School for Good and Evil'' by Indian-American writer Soman Chainani.

Feig, best known for his comedies ''Bridesmaids'', ''The Heat'' and ''Spy'', will direct the film from a script by David Magee of 'Life of Pi' fame and Laura Solon.

He shared the news of Theron and Washington being cast in the movie in a post on Twitter.

''I know what school I'm applying to. So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the 'School for Good and Evil'! Everyone, prepare to get schooled!'' Feig wrote.

''The School For Good and Evil'' was published in 2013 as Chainani's first novel and the first of a six-book series.

The book follows the adventures of best friends Sophie and Agatha at the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains.

Sophie has princess aspirations and expects to be picked for the School for Good and Agatha seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed, putting their friendship to a test.

Actors Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso will play the lead roles.

Theron is set to play Lady Lesso, while Washington will portray Professor Dovey in the movie.

The project has Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz, and Feigco's Feig, and Laura Fischer on board as producers. Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Chainani are attached as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

President Alberto Fernandez removed Argentinas health minister Friday after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister. The president instructed his c...

Moscow court considers opposition leader Navalny's appeal

A Moscow court on Saturday considered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys appeal against his prison sentence, as the country faced a top European rights courts order to free the Kremlins most prominent foe.The Russian government has r...

PM pitches for better coordination between centre, states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong case for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India, stating that the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth.Addressing the sixth Gover...

Throwing 'nepotism' at Arjun Tedulkar unfair, don't murder his enthusiasm: Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar on Saturday defended Sachin Tendulkars son, Arjun, saying that the word nepotism should not be thrown at the youngster as he is very hardworking and is constantly working towards becoming a better cricketer. Arj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021