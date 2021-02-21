Left Menu

John Abraham books Independence Day weekend release for 'Attack'

Releasing the film in theatres this Independence weekend, adds to my excitement, Abraham said in a statement.The Satyameva Jayate star described the film as a taut action entertainer and said it ticked all the boxes for him.Attack was originally announced for an August 2020 release but was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.Gada said the the teams decision to release the film in theatres is an extension of their support to film exhibitors and cinema hall owners who suffered losses last year due to the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Action film ''Attack'', starring John Abraham, is slated to be released in theatres on August 13, the makers announced on Sunday. Based on a true story of a hostage crisis, ''Attack'' also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, the film stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

''Attack'' is a joint collaboration between Abraham's production banner JA Entertainment, Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios and Ajay Kapoor's Kyta Productions.

The actor said ''Attack'' aligned with his vision to make entertaining and high-on-content films.

''At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavor to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. ''Releasing the film in theatres this Independence weekend adds to my excitement,'' Abraham said in a statement.

The ''Satyameva Jayate'' star described the film as a ''taut action entertainer'' and said it ticked all the boxes for him.

''Attack'' was originally announced for an August 2020 release but was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Gada said the team's decision to release the film in theatres is an extension of their support to film exhibitors and cinema hall owners who suffered losses last year due to the pandemic. ''By planning to bring it to theatres on 13th August 2021, we are standing by film exhibitors and theatre owners who have survived a very difficult year during the COVID-19 crisis. ''John and his production house have conceived a phenomenal film and people will flock to watch it on the big screen!'' the producer said.

Kapoor said ''Attack'' chronicles an ''engaging and important story''.

''It's a pleasure to release the film on Independence (Day) weekend when its story will resonate with people even more,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

