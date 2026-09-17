Russian Drone Attacks Near Ukraine-Poland Border

Explosions occurred near Ukraine's border with Poland during a Russian drone attack. Despite the proximity, the border guard reported no damage to the crossings. Earlier, a passenger train close to the Ukraine-Poland border was hit by a Russian drone, raising security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:55 IST
Russian Drone Attacks Near Ukraine-Poland Border
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Explosions reverberated several kilometers from Ukraine's border with NATO-member Poland on Thursday amid a Russian drone attack, according to a Ukrainian official.

The country's border guard service confirmed that there was no damage to the border crossings following the assault.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone struck a passenger train merely two kilometers from the Ukraine-Poland border, intensifying regional security concerns.

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