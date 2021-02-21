Left Menu

Travis Barker shares love note from girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

American musician Travis Barker shared a love note that he received from girlfriend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:10 IST
Travis Barker shares love note from girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Baker, Kourtney Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American musician Travis Barker shared a love note that he received from girlfriend and reality star Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday (local time). The 45-year-old star wrote in the message shared by Baker on his Instagram Story, "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."

According to Us Weekly, the destruction line echoed a tweet Barker sent out earlier this week, which prompted some fans to ask if he was OK. One follower suggested that "destroy" was code for "love." Another fan referenced his relationship with Kardashian and wrote, "As long as you're both happy and all the kids are safe, then I hope you destroy each other (or whatever else you both want lol) for as long as you choose to be together."

Per Us Weekly, the note from Kardashian came less than a week after the pair went Instagram official with their romance. The duo shared a photo on their Instagram accounts of their hands intertwined after they spent Valentine's Day with each other. Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly, "Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they're taking their time and trying not to move too fast.No one is surprised by their relationship."

The pair, who have known each other for years and are neighbours in the same Calabasas, California, gated community, have "so much in common," the insider added. "They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships. Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been," the source continued.

As reported by the outlet, Kardashian shares three kids - 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign, with ex Scott Disick. The Blink-182 musician has two kids, 16-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP not serious contender in Kerala polls except in few seats; will be difficult for it to improve upon one seat it won last time: Tharoor.

BJP not serious contender in Kerala polls except in few seats will be difficult for it to improve upon one seat it won last time Tharoor....

'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare

David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode. The Boeing 777-2...

UK starting to restrict spread of virus variants, Hancock says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said tougher border measures and enhanced contract tracing appeared to have restricted the spread of coronavirus variants from Brazil and South Africa.Hancock said a roadmap to ease Englands third natio...

E Sreedharan has no political experience; his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

E Sreedharan has no political experience his impact on Kerala polls likely to be minimal Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to PTI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021