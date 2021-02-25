Left Menu

'Frasier' revival green lit at Paramount Plus, Kelsey Grammer to return

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:51 IST
'Frasier' revival green lit at Paramount Plus, Kelsey Grammer to return
The long-in-the-works revival of the classic sitcom ''Frasier'' with original series star Kelsey Grammer is officially a go at ViacomCBS' streaming service Paramount Plus.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday during the unveiling of Paramount Plus, a rebranding of its digital platform CBS All Access.

Grammer, who is reprising the role of the titular psychiatrist after two decades, said he is looking forward to his return to Paramount Pictures, the parent company.

''Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane,'' Grammer said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this month, there were rumours that an updated version of the show is moving ahead on the streaming service, due to be launched on March 4.

CBS Studios and Grammer's Grammnet Productions are producing the revival, which Grammer has been working to make happen for several years.

''How I Met Your Mother'' scribe Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli of ''Life in Pieces'' fame will write the new show. For Cristalli, who for several years has run a a Twitter account named @FrasierContempo with lines and script pages featuring possible ''Frasier'' scenarios, is a dream come true.

Harris and Cristalli are also attached to executive produce with Grammer and Grammnet's Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

CBS Studios president David Stapf said they cannot wait to unveil the next chapter of ''Frasier'', one of modern television's most acclaimed comedies.

''There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can't wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+,'' Stapf said. ''Frasier'', a spin-off show of ''Cheers'', ran from 1993-2004 on NBC and earned 37 Emmy wins during its run time, including five consecutive best comedy series trophies beginning in 1994. The series finale of the show saw Frasier Crane (Grammer) leaving Seattle for Chicago, where he had followed his girlfriend, Charlotte (Laura Linney), in hopes of a reunion. Other members of his family moved into new phases of their own lives. News on a potential revival series first surfaced in July 2018 and months later Grammer was photographed carrying a binder with the word 'Frasier' on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

