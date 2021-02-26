Left Menu

Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan to star in 'Black Flies'

Oscar winner Sean Penn has teamed up with Ready Player One star Tye Sheridan for thriller Black Flies.The two stars will play the lead roles in the movie, based on Shannon Burke novels of the same and to be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, reported Deadline.The story is about lifesaving paramedics and the toll the job takes on them.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:58 IST
Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan to star in 'Black Flies'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Oscar winner Sean Penn has teamed up with ''Ready Player One'' star Tye Sheridan for thriller ''Black Flies''.

The two stars will play the lead roles in the movie, based on Shannon Burke novel's of the same and to be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, reported Deadline.

The story is about lifesaving paramedics and the toll the job takes on them. Sheridan will essay the role of an idealistic young man who is prepping for medical school and gets a street-side view of things when he drives an ambulance alongside a grizzled veteran (Penn) who is considered to be one of the city's best emergency medics. Ryan King has penned the screenplay for the film, which is expected to begin production in New York City late this year.

Sculptor Media's Warren Goz and Eric Gold will produce along with Christopher Kopp, Lucan Toh and Projected Picture Works' Penn, John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth.

Luke Rodgers, Josh Stern, Sheridan, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Tom Ortenberg and King will serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar police raid protest district as World Bank halts some payments

Myanmar police launched a crackdown overnight in a neighborhood of the main city of Yangon to break up a protest against a military-appointed official, as the World Bank said it would not process requests for funds made after the Feb. 1 cou...

HP Budget Session: Governor cuts short address to Assembly amid uproar by Cong members

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya could read only the last line of his address to the Assembly in the opening day of the Budget Session on Friday amid a ruckus by members of the opposition Congress.As soon as the House assembled ...

U.S. conducts air strikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria -Pentagon

President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. Th...

Activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court

Activist Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan from Punjab, was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday. Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the farmers protests ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021