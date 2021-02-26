Left Menu

Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista to lead Paul WS Anderson's In the Lost Lands' adaptation

Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce Bautista, must outwit and outfight man and demon in this fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss, the official plotline read.Anderson will direct the movie from his own script.The filmmaker will also produce the project along with Jovovich and Bautista as well as Jeremy Bolt, Jonathan Meisner and Constantin Werner.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:49 IST
Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista to lead Paul WS Anderson's In the Lost Lands' adaptation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Milla Jovovich and her filmmaker-husband Paul WS Anderson are once again collaborating for a movie, which will also feature ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' star, Dave Bautista.

Jovovich and Anderson, who have been married since 2009, have previously collaborated on ''Resident Evil'' movies. They most recently worked together on ''Monster Hunter''.

The new movie is an adaptation of ''In the Lost Lands'', a sprawling epic based on the story by author George RR Martin, reported Variety.

Martin is best known for ''A Song of Ice and Fire'' novel series that was adapted into ''Game of Thrones'' for HBO.

''In the Lost Lands'' will follow a queen, desperate to fulfill her love, who makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. ''Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in this fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss,'' the official plotline read.

Anderson will direct the movie from his own script.

The filmmaker will also produce the project along with Jovovich and Bautista as well as Jeremy Bolt, Jonathan Meisner, and Constantin Werner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel says it has vaccinated 50% of its population against COVID-19

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 of its 9.3 million population, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday.Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that beg...

'Question on GSP in India is very high on my radar': USTR nominee

The Biden administration has indicated that the issue of restoring the GSP status to India is on top of its radar, as several lawmakers have raised the issue of retaliatory tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American agricultural products afte...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar police raid protest district as World Bank halts some payments

Myanmar police launched a crackdown overnight in a neighborhood of the main city of Yangon to break up a protest against a military-appointed official, as the World Bank said it would not process requests for funds made after the Feb. 1 cou...

HP Budget Session: Governor cuts short address to Assembly amid uproar by Cong members

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya could read only the last line of his address to the Assembly in the opening day of the Budget Session on Friday amid a ruckus by members of the opposition Congress.As soon as the House assembled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021