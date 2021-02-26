Left Menu

Want to stay away from trend business, but continue entertaining masses: John Abraham

It has reliability with large section of audience, especially in the interiors of India, where they remember the characters, Abraham told reporters here at the trailer launch of his and Guptas upcoming movie Mumbai Saga.The upcoming gangster drama also features actors Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupta, Abraham said he prefers to stay away from trending on social media, but enjoys entertaining the masses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:21 IST
Want to stay away from trend business, but continue entertaining masses: John Abraham

Actor John Abraham on Friday said commercial movies have contributed immensely to his film career and and he would continue to cater to masses through his films.

The model-actor made his debut in 2003 with ''Jism'', and followed it up with hits like ''Dhoom'', ''Garam Masala'', ''Taxi No. 9211'', ''Dostana'', ''New York'', ''Madras Cafe'', ''Dishoom'', ''Parmanu'', ''Satyameva Jayate'' and ''Batla House'' among others.

Citing example of Sanjay Gupta's 2013 movie ''Shootout at Wadala'', Abraham said his character, Manya Surve, gave a great push to his popularity. ''You must do films that relate to mass and universal audiences and not to people in a fancy theatre. I know what Manya Surve did for me and Sanjay Gupta. It has reliability with large section of audience, especially in the interiors of India, where they remember the characters,'' Abraham told reporters here at the trailer launch of his and Gupta's upcoming movie ''Mumbai Saga''.

The upcoming gangster drama also features actors Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupta, Abraham said he prefers to stay away from trending on social media, but enjoys entertaining the masses. ''I am scared to trend because if I trend, I am a joke. I want to stay away from trend business. I want to reach out to masses. Mumbai Saga' is giving us the opportunity to go back into the masses where we belong to. My career was made in (single) screens so why can't I reach out to them and cater to them,'' he said.

Post ''Mumbai Saga'', Abraham will also be seen in action movie ''Attack'' and ''Satyameva Jayate 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021