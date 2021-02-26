'G.I. Joe' live-action series focused on lady Jaye in the Works at Amazon

Left Menu

The fans of the much-loved science fiction action series - 'G.I. Joe' now have a reason to rejoice as a live-action 'G.I. Joe' TV series is in the works at Amazon, confirmed Variety on Friday.

G.I. Joe logo. Image Credit: ANI

The fans of the much-loved science fiction action series - 'G.I. Joe' now have a reason to rejoice as a live-action 'G.I. Joe' TV series is in the works at Amazon, confirmed Variety on Friday. The outlet reported that the series will be a standalone story centered around 'G.I. Joe' undercover operative, Lady Jaye, with the series also connecting to the larger 'G.I. Joe' universe. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios, eOne, and Skydance Television.

Erik Oleson created the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Lorenzo DiBonaventura will also serve as an executive producer. Per Variety, Oleson is currently the show-runner and executive producer on the second season of Amazon's 'Carnival Row.' He was also the head writer and executive producer of Amazon's 'The Man in the High Castle' and was previously the show-runner and executive producer on 'Daredevil' Season 3 at Netflix. He will work on the 'G.I. Joe' series as part of his overall deal with Amazon.

The series started out as a line of popular figures by The Hasbro toys, which then expanded into other media, including an animated series in the 1980s. There was also a series of animated films set in the 'G. I Joe' universe released over the years.

Most recently, the franchise was revived with a pair of live-action films. The first, ' G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,' was released in 2009 and starred Channing Tatum, Ray Park, Christopher Eccleston, and Joseph Gordon Levitt. A sequel, 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' was released in 2013. Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise as Roadblock in that film, with Adrianne Palicki taking on the role of Lady Jaye. (ANI)

