Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley starrer 'Chaos Walking' all set to release on March 4 in India

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:35 IST
Poster of the film 'Chaos Walking' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Mark your calendars as the much-awaited Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley starrer sci-fi adventure film will be released in Indian theatres next month on March 4. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the release date on Instagram on Friday.

"IN CINEMAS, 4 MARCH 2021... #Lionsgate's sci-fi action-adventure film #ChaosWalking - starring #TomHolland and #DaisyRidley - to release in #India on [Thursday] 4 March 2021... Cinepolis India and PEN-Marudhar release," he wrote alongside the official poster of the film. The flick will also feature American pop star Nick Jonas in a pivotal role.

Helmed by Doug Liman, 'Chaos Walking' is an American science fiction action-adventure film based on the sci-fi trilogy Chaos Walking, adapting its first book, 2008's 'The Knife of Never Letting Go' by Ness. The screenplay has been written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. The story revolves around a tragic reality where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other's thoughts in a surge of pictures, words, and sounds called Noise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

