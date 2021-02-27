Left Menu

'Wu Assassins' standalone movie ‘Fistful of Vengeance’ in development at Netflix

The first season of Wu Assassins, created by Tony Krantz and John Wirth, premiered on Netflix in August 2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:56 IST
Streaming platform Netflix has ordered a standalone movie based on supernatural action series ''Wu Assassins'', with Roel Reine attached to direct. Titled ''Fistful of Vengeance'', the 90-minute film will star original ''Wu Assassins'' cast members Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto.

Uwais will reprise his role as Kai Jin, along with Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Kao as Tommy Wah and Chan Szeto as Zan Hui.

According to Variety, actors Pearl Thusi, Rhatha Phongam, Francesca Torney and Jason Tobin are the new addition to the cast.

Thusi will portray Adaku, Corney will essay the role of Preeya, Tobin is William Pan and Phongam is Ku An Qi.

Writers of season one of the show -- Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu —are penning the film.

''Fistful of Vengeance'' is set to shoot in Thailand with production services provided by Living Films.

No release date has been announced yet. The first season of ''Wu Assassins'', created by Tony Krantz and John Wirth, premiered on Netflix in August 2019. It was well-received both by the audience and the critics.

