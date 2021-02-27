Austin Butler, Callum Turner to star in 'Masters of the Air'

Actors Austin Butler and Callum Turner will play lead roles in the Apple series ''Masters of the Air''.

The show will serve as a companion piece to HBO's WWII-set miniseries, 2001's ''Band of Brothers'' and 2010's ''The Pacific'', reported Deadline.

The project hails from Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg who will be producing it through their banners Amblin TV and Playtone, respectively.

The miniseries, based on author Donald L Miller's book ''Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany'', will focus on American bombers during World War II.

Butler will essay the role of Major Gale Cleven, while Turner will play Major John Egan.

John Orloff, who served as a writer on ''Band of Brothers'', will pen the new series. He will also co-executive produce alongside Graham Yost.

Gary Goetzman, Hanks partner at Playtone productions, will also executive produce the show.

Butler's film credits include movies such as ''The Dead Don't Die'', ''The Shannara Chronicles'' and ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood''. He will next star as rock legend Elvis Presley in Baz Lurhmann's biopic ''Elvis''.

Turner is best known for his role in 2018's ''Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald''. He is set to appear in the follow-up film that is scheduled to release in 2022.

