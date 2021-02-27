Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Sardar Ka Grandson' to release on Netflix

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday announced that his upcoming film ''Sardar Ka Grandson'' will heading to streaming platform Netflix.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few candid photos from the film with his co-stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh.

''Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, 'Sardar Ka Grandson' is coming soon to @netflix_in #SardarKaGrandson,'' he captioned the post.

However, the exact release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Described as a coming-of-age cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Nair. It is directed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair, who previously assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on 2013 action thriller “D-Day” and co-directed TV series ''POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke''.

The film, which also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari, is produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Besides ''Sardar Ka Grandson'', Kapoor has two films that are slated for theatrical release -- black comedy ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar'', set for March 19 release, and horror comedy ''Bhoot Police'', which will debut on September 10.

He also has Mohit Suri-directed action-thriller ''Ek Villain Returns'', scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.

