Wagner Moura to star opposite Elisabeth Moss in 'Shining Girls' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:31 IST
''Narcos'' alum Wagner Moura will co-star Elisabeth Moss in upcoming Apple TV Plus series ''Shining Girls''.

The show is an adaptation of the 2013 Lauren Beukes novel “Shining Girls'', reported Variety.

The story is about a Chicago reporter (Moss) who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Moura will essay the role of Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack.

The project hails from Silka Luisa who will write the adaptation and serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will executive produce under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson.

Moura, who was most recently seen in the Netflix's ''Sergio'', will also feature in filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo's Netflix actioner ''Gray Man'', co-starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

