Boy killed, family members injured as branch of tree falls on them

A four-year-old boy was killed and three of his family members were injured when a branch of a roadside tree that was being cut fell on them in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The incident took place near Jodikua Chhak under Jajpur town police limits in the district on Saturday when the four member family was returning home on a bike after visiting Maa Biraja temple.

Police said Rahul Bindhani from Adia village in Bhadrak district had come to Jajpur on a bike along with his four-year-old son, six-year-old daughter and wife Sasmita to visit Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur district on Saturday.

While they were returning on their bike, a branch of a roadside tree that was being cut fell on them near Jodikua chhak and they got trapped beneath it, police said.

Hearing the scream, the locals immediately reached the spot, rescued and admitted them to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jajpur where doctors declared the little boy dead. The parents and their daughter are being treated for their injuries. The mother of the deceased sustained serious injuries, sources said.

When the death news spread, irate locals congregated near the mishap site and staged a road blockade by burning tyres on the road demanding action against the person responsible for the mishap.

The Jajpur police reached the spot and assured the agitators of action against the persons responsible for the incident. The blockade was withdrawn after police assurance.

Police said the widening work of the Jajpur Biraja temple road is being carried out by the contractor. The roadside tree was being cut without blocking the road as a result the mishap took place, people alleged.

''We have detained a person in connection with the incident and are investigating into the matter as to how the roadside tree was being cut without blocking the road,'' said Narayan Chandra Barik, Sub Divisional Police officer of Jajpur.

