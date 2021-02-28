Left Menu

Boy killed, family members injured as branch of tree falls on them

The mother of the deceased sustained serious injuries, sources said.When the death news spread, irate locals congregated near the mishap site and staged a road blockade by burning tyres on the road demanding action against the person responsible for the mishap.The Jajpur police reached the spot and assured the agitators of action against the persons responsible for the incident.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 28-02-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 09:50 IST
Boy killed, family members injured as branch of tree falls on them

A four-year-old boy was killed and three of his family members were injured when a branch of a roadside tree that was being cut fell on them in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The incident took place near Jodikua Chhak under Jajpur town police limits in the district on Saturday when the four member family was returning home on a bike after visiting Maa Biraja temple.

Police said Rahul Bindhani from Adia village in Bhadrak district had come to Jajpur on a bike along with his four-year-old son, six-year-old daughter and wife Sasmita to visit Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur district on Saturday.

While they were returning on their bike, a branch of a roadside tree that was being cut fell on them near Jodikua chhak and they got trapped beneath it, police said.

Hearing the scream, the locals immediately reached the spot, rescued and admitted them to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jajpur where doctors declared the little boy dead. The parents and their daughter are being treated for their injuries. The mother of the deceased sustained serious injuries, sources said.

When the death news spread, irate locals congregated near the mishap site and staged a road blockade by burning tyres on the road demanding action against the person responsible for the mishap.

The Jajpur police reached the spot and assured the agitators of action against the persons responsible for the incident. The blockade was withdrawn after police assurance.

Police said the widening work of the Jajpur Biraja temple road is being carried out by the contractor. The roadside tree was being cut without blocking the road as a result the mishap took place, people alleged.

''We have detained a person in connection with the incident and are investigating into the matter as to how the roadside tree was being cut without blocking the road,'' said Narayan Chandra Barik, Sub Divisional Police officer of Jajpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...

Pak confirms presence of new UK strain asks people get vaccinated

Pakistan government has warned people to follow COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and get vaccinated as the country has confirmed the presence of the UK strain of novel coronavirus.The new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK in Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021