Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu reunites with Pavail Gulati for Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati have reunited after last years hit Thappad for filmmaker Anurag Kashyaps upcoming thriller Dobaaraa.On the first anniversary of Thappad, Pannu took to Instagram and made the announcement. The 33-year-old actor posted a candid picture of the duo from the films set.My last of the DobaaraaSeries because some collaborations deserve to be repeated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 11:13 IST
Taapsee Pannu reunites with Pavail Gulati for Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati have reunited after last year's hit ''Thappad'' for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller ''Dobaaraa''.

On the first anniversary of ''Thappad'', Pannu took to Instagram and made the announcement. The 33-year-old actor posted a candid picture of the duo from the film's set.

''My last of the #DobaaraaSeries because some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in 'Thappad' so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati.

''Today exactly after one year of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn't lose the woman #Dobaaraa PS- let's see in which parallel universe we were meant to be,'' Pannu wrote on Sunday.

Gulati also shared the picture on his Instagram page and wrote that the film will be ''super special''.

''To my solid rock Taapsee I'll try and be nicer this time. Anurag Kashyap, you know what you mean to me,'' the ''Made in Heaven'' actor wrote.

''Dobaaraa'' marks Pannu's third collaboration with Kashyap after 2018 hit ''Manmarziyaan'' and biographical drama ''Saand Ki Aankh'', which had the filmmaker on board as producer.

''Dobaaraa'' is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

The film is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap's 2020 Netflix movie ''Choked''.

Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production are also producing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...

Pak confirms presence of new UK strain asks people get vaccinated

Pakistan government has warned people to follow COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and get vaccinated as the country has confirmed the presence of the UK strain of novel coronavirus.The new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK in Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021