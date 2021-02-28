Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu celebrates one year of 'Thappad' while shooting for 'Dobaaraa'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared the last post of her #DobaaraSeries, commemorating the one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed movie 'Thappad'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 11:53 IST
Taapsee Pannu celebrates one year of 'Thappad' while shooting for 'Dobaaraa'
Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday shared the last post of her #DobaaraSeries, commemorating the one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed movie 'Thappad'. The 'Pink' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring her 'Thappad' co-star Pavail Gulati, who will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee in the upcoming outing 'Dobaaraa'.

Pavail also starred opposite Taapsee in 'Thappad', hence jestfully taking a dig at his character's arc in the 2020 movie she captioned the post as, "My last of the #DobaaraSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some u finished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake." Commemorating the first anniversary of 'Thappad', she added, "@pavailgulati Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad , I can Only hope he doesn't lose the woman #dobaaraa P.S- let's see in which parallel universe we were meant to be."

'Thappad', helmed by Anubhav Sinha, featured Taapsee as the protagonist who refused to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships and Pavail played the role of her husband. Taapsee's current movie 'Dobaaraa' being helmed by Anurag Kashyap, marks the duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Anurag on board as a producer.

The movie will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production. Meanwhile, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Looop Lapeta'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 : Ker dismisses reports on excluding private hospitals from 2nd phase vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 PTI As the country gears up for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday, the Kerala government has dismissed reports that private hospitals were excluded from the programme and said steps ha...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

TN polls: Stalin expresses willingness to contest from Kolathur

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday formally expressed his willingness to the party to contest from the Kolathur constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. At DMK party headquarters in Arivalayam, Stalin submi...

Pak confirms presence of new UK strain asks people get vaccinated

Pakistan government has warned people to follow COVID-19 precautionary guidelines and get vaccinated as the country has confirmed the presence of the UK strain of novel coronavirus.The new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK in Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021