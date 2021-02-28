Mentally unwell woman killed by an inmate in Pune facility

Pune, Feb 28 (PTI)A 33-year-old woman housed in a facility for those with mental ailments was killed after she was pushed off the second floor by another inmate, Pune police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the facility for mentally challenged women and girls in Kothrud at around 5pm on Friday and the sequence of events was revealed after CCTV footage of the facility was checked, an official said.

''The 33-year-old woman was pushed off the second floor by a 14-year-old teen girl who had been admitted to the centre recently. The deceased was walking on the ramp when the teen came from behind and pushed her. The woman was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital,'' he said.

While a murder case has been registered, no arrest has been made since the accused is also mentally unwell, he added.

