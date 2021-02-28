Left Menu

Mentally unwell woman killed by an inmate in Pune facility

Pune, Feb 28 PTIA 33-year-old woman housed in a facility for those with mental ailments was killed after she was pushed off the second floor by another inmate, Pune police said on Sunday.The incident took place in the facility for mentally challenged women and girls in Kothrud at around 5pm on Friday and the sequence of events was revealed after CCTV footage of the facility was checked, an official said.The 33-year-old woman was pushed off the second floor by a 14-year-old teen girl who had been admitted to the centre recently.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:31 IST
Mentally unwell woman killed by an inmate in Pune facility

Pune, Feb 28 (PTI)A 33-year-old woman housed in a facility for those with mental ailments was killed after she was pushed off the second floor by another inmate, Pune police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the facility for mentally challenged women and girls in Kothrud at around 5pm on Friday and the sequence of events was revealed after CCTV footage of the facility was checked, an official said.

''The 33-year-old woman was pushed off the second floor by a 14-year-old teen girl who had been admitted to the centre recently. The deceased was walking on the ramp when the teen came from behind and pushed her. The woman was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital,'' he said.

While a murder case has been registered, no arrest has been made since the accused is also mentally unwell, he added.

PTI SPK BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...

Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited RSBVL announced that it has acquired an additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran for a consideration of USD 26.76 million increasing its shareholding to 54.46 per cent on a fully d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021