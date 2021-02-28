FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out at a ceremony on Sunday hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The ceremony will be broadcast from New York City and Los Angeles on NBC television at 8 p.m. ET (0100 GMT on Monday). Following is a list of key film nominations:

MOVIES BEST DRAMA

"Nomadland" "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank" "The Father"

"Promising Young Woman" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" "Hamilton"

"Palm Springs" "Music"

"The Prom" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal" Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman" Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman" Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

James Corden - "The Prom" Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs" BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"

Kate Hudson - "Music" Rosamund Pike - "I Care a Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma" BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland" Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Regina King - "One Night in Miami" David Fincher - "Mank"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Jared Leto - "The Little Things" Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom Jr. - "One Night in Miami" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman - "The Father" Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian" Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Helena Zengel - "News of the World" BEST ANIMATED FILM

"The Croods: A New Age" "Onward"

"Over the Moon" "Soul"

"Wolfwalkers" BEST FOREIGN FILM

"Another Round" (Denmark) "La Llorona" (France, Guatemala)

"The Life Ahead" (Italy) "Minari" (USA)

"Two of Us" - (USA, France) TELEVISION

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country" "The Mandalorian"

"Ozark" "Ratched"

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso" "The Great"

"The Flight Attendant" "Emily in Paris"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown" Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Al Pacino - "Hunters" Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve" Emma Corrin - "The Crown"

Laura Linney - "Ozark" Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso" Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday" Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Elle Fanning - "The Great" Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit" "Small Axe"

"The Undoing" "Unorthodox"

