Kangana Ranaut spends her 'special Sunday' with team 'Tejas'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had her 'special Sunday' as she hosted a special get together for the team of her upcoming movie 'Tejas'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:08 IST
Kangana Ranaut with team 'Tejas' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had her 'special Sunday' as she hosted a special get together for the team of her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Giving a sneak peek into her special last day of the week, Kangana who will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Air Force officer in her upcoming flick 'Tejas' shared a series of pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys," with a flower emoticon.

Bollywood's 'Queen' smiles away to glory in the snaps as she hosted a brunch for the crew team of her dream project 'Tejas'. The pictures capture Ranaut donning a beautiful pastel blue gown, which she embellished with her open curly hair. With a bare makeup face, she accessorised the look with her radiant smile. Earlier, on Saturday, the 'Gangster' actor shared a picture on Twitter, revealing her character's name 'Tejas Gill' from her forthcoming movieTejas'.

Meanwhile, Kangana besides 'Tejas', will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

