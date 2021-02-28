Left Menu

Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in penal colony - RIA

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has arrived in a penal colony to the east of Moscow to serve his prison term, Russia's RIA news agency said on Sunday citing a public commission that defends the rights of Russian prisoners. Navalny, who sentenced to over two and a half years in jail for parole violations he said were trumped up, was transferred to a colony in the Vladimir region, Alexei Melnikov, the secretary of the Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, was quoted as saying by RIA.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:28 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in penal colony - RIA

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has arrived in a penal colony to the east of Moscow to serve his prison term, Russia's RIA news agency said on Sunday citing a public commission that defends the rights of Russian prisoners.

Navalny, who sentenced to over two and a half years in jail for parole violations he said were trumped up, was transferred to a colony in the Vladimir region, Alexei Melnikov, the secretary of the Moscow's Public Monitoring Commission, was quoted as saying by RIA. The commission works closely with Russian prison authorities and has access to people in custody.

Navalny will be quarantined before joining other prisoners in the colony, Melnikov said, according to RIA. Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov wrote on social media earlier on Sunday that Navalny's family and lawyers had not been officially informed about his whereabouts since Thursday when they learned he had been moved from a Moscow jail.

"We demand official information about where Navalny is, an access to him for his lawyers," Volkov tweeted on Sunday. Navalny will serve his term in the penal colony number 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, 100 km (60 miles) to the east of Moscow, TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing local media and an unnamed source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws

The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers agitation seems to be driven more by stagnant sugarcane prices ...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021