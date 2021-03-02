Left Menu

Why creators can't drop One Punch Man Season 3? Know more in details!

Why creators can’t drop One Punch Man Season 3? Know more in details!
The action-packed One Punch Man Season 2 left the doors open for Season 3. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man is definitely one of the most popular Japanese Superhero anime series. After the success of Season 1 and Season 2, the anime lovers in Japan and across the world are looking forward to One Punch Man Season 3. Unfortunately, the third season is not renewed yet but there is no confirmation of cancellation too. The last two seasons were released in October 2015 and April 2019 respectively.

One Punch Man is a Japanese anime adaption from a manga that tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch, but he seeks to find a worthy opponent after growing bored by a lack of challenge due to his overwhelming strength.

The action-packed One Punch Man Season 2 left the doors open for Season 3. We think fans have to wait long for the next part. The developers are reportedly getting late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost all the projects in the entertainment industry throughout the world are hampered in the period of the world health crisis. However, now the situation is gradually improving and we can expect the One Punch Man Season 3's renewal announcement.

Many viewers are confident that One Punch Man Season 3 will return to show Saitama's struggles to create a place for him with the help of other superheroes. There are other factors, which can compel the creators to bring back Season 3.

Firstly, after the release of Season 2, the series received millions of viewers through social media with massive popularity. Secondly, within 23 volumes of One Punch Man, the first 7 volumes had been used for Season 1. Volumes 8 to 16 were dedicated for Season 2 and still, the last 7 volumes are left for another season.

Furthermore, Yusuke Murata illustrated the manga remake of One Punch Man released its 23 volumes on January 4, 2021. So, we can speculate that the creators would complete the story in the One Punch Man Season 3 anime series.

One Punch Man Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 will return with interesting storyline like Season 1

