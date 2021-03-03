Dakota Fanning to play Susan Ford in Showtime series 'The First Lady'

''The Alienist'' star Dakota Fanning has been tapped to play author Susan Ford in Showtime's upcoming series ''The First Lady''.

Susan is the only daughter of Betty Ford and President Gerald Ford, who will be played in the series by Michelle Pfeiffer and Aaron Eckhart respectively. Susan was a teenager during her father's time in the White House and is said to have often introduced progressive ideas to her family.

According to Variety, Fanning will be a series regular and will appear in six episodes. The project reunites the 27-year-old actor with Pfeiffer, with whom she starred in the 2001 film ''I Am Sam''. Fanning rose to prominence at the age of seven for her performance as Lucy Dawson in the movie, fronted by Sean Penn.

The part earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated for the award.

Created by Aaron Cooley, ''The First Lady'' is being touted as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.

The first season of the show will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

It will feature Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama.

Directed by Emmy winner Susanne Bier, ''The First Lady'' also stars Rhys Wakefield, Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson and Kristine Froseth.

Cooley is writing the series and will also serve as the executive producer along with Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.

