Israeli forces seize control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:26 IST
Israeli forces have taken control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- israel
- gaza
- rafah crossing
- egypt
- ap
- israeli forces
- control
- rafah
- crossing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22
New diplomatic appointments for NZ’s overseas missions
Cal HC cancels all appointments of teaching, non-teaching staff through 2016 state-level test in WB govt sponsored and aided schools.
US: Indian-American businessman Ajay Bhutoria appreciates President Biden's message commemorating Mahavir Jayanti
Ecuadorians vote overwhelmingly in referendum to approve toughening fight against gangs