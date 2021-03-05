House of the Dragon: Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, & Sonoya Mizuno join cast

The television network HBO will soon commence filming for House of the Dragon. The highly-anticipated medieval fantasy television series includes 10 episodes and serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon Season 1 will begin its shooting in London, at Leavesden Studios on April 5, 2021. Then the production will continue the filming in the United States and Spain.

An adaption of the book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon Season 1 is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the only family that survived the Doom of Valyria and fled to the Seven Kingdoms.

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno recently joined the cast of House of the Dragon to play the roles of Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, and Mysaria respectively. They will join Paddy Considine (as Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen).

George R. R. Martin, Vince Gerardis, and Casey Bloys are working as executive producers, and Wes Tooke, Claire Kiechel, Ti Mikkel, Sara Hess, and Charmaine DeGraté as writers in House of the Dragon. Besides, Sapochnik, Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners.

Grammy Award-nominated Ramin Djawadi is returning to compose new music for House of the Dragon. He also created the Game of Thrones theme music, which is quite popular since 2011. Djawadi was nominated twice for a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for his work.

HBO has briefly described the House of the Dragon characters on its official website. Steve Toussaint, who will play Corlys Velaryon has been described as "The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, "The Sea Snake," is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

Eve Best, who will portray Princess Rhaenys Velaryon has been defined as "A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Queen Who Never Was" was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male." You may read the full character descriptions on the official website of HBO. Game of Thrones' official Twitter account shared the news.