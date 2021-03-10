Christina Ricci to star in supernatural thriller 'Monstrous'

Actor Christina Ricci, popular for her work in films like ''The Addams Family'' and ''Penelope'', is set to headline the supernatural thriller titled ''Monstrous''.

''American Hustle'' actor Colleen Camp also stars in the project to be directed by Chris Sivertson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Monstrous'' revolves around a traumatized woman fleeing from her abusive former husband with her seven-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with.

Carol Chrest, screenwriter of the 2000 crime drama thriller ''The Prophet's Game'', is attached to write the film.

''Carol Chrest created an iconic genre character who Christina Ricci brings to life in a mesmerizing and deeply emotional performance,'' said Sivertson in a statement.

Film Mode Entertainment is handling international sales at the virtual Berlin Film Festival market in partnership with Screen Media, which has acquired the world rights outside of North America, the UK, Japan and the Middle East.

Robert Yocum, Sasha Yelaun, BI Rosen and Johnny Remo are attached to produce the film.

Sivertson will also be credited as executive producer alongside Adam Goldworm, Omer Paracha, Sean Reilly, Clay Epstein, Craig Albrecht, and Carol Anne Watts, among others.

Ricci last appeared in the 2020 American-Canadian-Indian biographical drama film, ''Percy''.

