Beyonce, Sophie Turner post messages of support for Meghan Markle

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:03 IST
Singer Beyonce and ''Game of Thrones'' star Sophie Turner are among the celebrities who came out in support of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

''Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,'' Beyonce wrote on Tuesday, just a day after Markle and Prince Harry opened up about their life for the first since stepping back from their roles as senior royals in the British family.

She also posted her picture with Markle and Harry from the premiere of ''Lion King''.

In her interview, Markle said being a constant target of British tabloids took a toll on her mental health and she even contemplated suicide. The biracial actor also revealed that a senior royal had shown concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin would be.

In her Instagram stories, Turner wrote, ''Meghan Markle probably isn't going to see your negative comments saying you don't believe that she was suicidal... but your friends and family who have been in the past will, and they'll never come to you for help. Don't be that person.'' On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen saying that the allegations of racism made by the Sussexes were being ''taken very seriously.'' Tennis star Serena Williams, Hugh Jackman and Markle's ''Suits'' co-star Patrick J Adams have also tweeted in her support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

