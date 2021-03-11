Left Menu

Brahma Kumaris' chief Dadi Hriday Mohini dies at 93

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:40 IST
Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini died on Thursday at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was 93.

She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

The spokesperson added that after the death of its former chief Dadi Janki a year ago, Mohini was appointed as the chief administrator of the organisation.

Her body will be brought to the headquarters in Abu Road, where on Friday, the public will be able pay respects for the 'Rajyogini' with a last prayer.

The last rites of the spiritual leader will be performed on March 13.

