Jennifer Garner says she is open to 'Alias' reboot

The fans of Jennifer Garner-starrer action thriller series 'Alias' now have a reason to rejoice as the actor has said that she is open to a reboot of the series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:06 IST
Jennifer Garner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The fans of Jennifer Garner-starrer action thriller series 'Alias' now have a reason to rejoice as the actor has said that she is open to a reboot of the series. According to Fox News, the 48-year-old actor revealed in a new interview that she is open to a reboot of the popular espionage thriller, which ran on ABC from 2001 to 2006.

"Sign me up," Garner told the Hollywood Reporter for its latest cover issue on Wednesday. "I'll grab Bradley Cooper -- (her former co-star and dear friend) by the scruff of his neck." As reported by Fox News, 'Alias' saw Garner portray Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA posing as an operative for the SD-6 criminal organisation while keeping her identity as a secret from family and friends.

The J.J. Abrams-created spy series starred Garner, Ron Rifkin, and Cooper. Though Garner has expressed interest in a reboot, nothing has yet been confirmed regarding the return of the series. In a 2018 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Garner once again spoke about a potential 'Alias' reboot and revealed it would be "totally different."

She told the outlet, "I've heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it.I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry." "But I can't imagine it being that serious yet because I haven't heard anything about it at all," she added at the time.

Meanwhile, in her latest interview with the publication, Garner also spoke about her highly-publicised split from Ben Affleck in 2015 and recalled the dream she thought she had lost after the divorce. "Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A," she said about the divorce, which was finalised in 2018. "And B, my children's eyes are on me."

As reported by Fox News, Garner shares three children - 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel, with Affleck. The couple tied the knot in 2005 before calling it quits 10 years later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

