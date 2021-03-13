Left Menu

J-Lo and A-Rod say they are 'working through some things' after reported split

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez said on Saturday they were "working through some things" and that reports of them splitting up after almost four years together were inaccurate. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement.

Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment sites on Friday cited unidentified sources close to the couple, sometimes known in the media as J-Rod, as saying the pair had called off their engagement. "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, one of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States, said in a joint statement provided to Reuters.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. An unnamed source told People magazine the pair never officially broke up but had talked about it.

"They hit a rough patch," the source said, adding that rumours linking A-Rod with a TV reality show star "had no bearing on the rough patch at all." "She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID," the source told People.

Lopez, who sang at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, said late last year the couple had postponed their wedding twice because of the pandemic. She began her career as a dancer and a singer, and produced and starred in the 2019 movie "Hustlers."

Rodriguez retired in 2016 after a 22-year career in which he hit 696 home runs, placing him fourth on Major League Baseball's all-time home run list.

