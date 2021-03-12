Indiana Jones 5: Indy may travel in search of Fountain of Youth

After the release of 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' in 2018, a fifth sequel is under development that is set to release on July 29, 2022. A few weeks back franchise director, James Mangold hinted the film might be set in the 1960s.

In the last installments of Indiana Jones, we found the title character traveled throughout different countries. The adventure lover Indiana Jones traveled to Peru, Nepal, Egypt, the USA, China, India, Italy, Austria, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.

Advertisement

In the untitled Indiana Jones 5, Harrison Ford will back to play the iconic role Indy. According to James Mangold, Indy aka Indiana Jones will travel in search of Fountain of Youth.

While discussing the cast, Sean Patrick Flanery who played Indiana aged 16-21 in a TV series titled The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles (1992–1996) expressed his interest to play in Indiana Jones 5.

"Man, I can probably count on one hand the amount of people that wouldn't want to do something that George Lucas originated," Flanery said with a laugh. "Being in a Harrison Ford film, I mean, that falls into that same Dexter category. But having said that, I mean, to me, Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones. You know what I mean? They've got my 20 bucks at the theater every time they put one of those out. Absolutely," said in an interview with Pop Culture.

John Rhys-Davies who portrayed the role of Sallah in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and The Last Crusade told to Digital Spy, "Of course, I would like to do another one – he's a great character – but I'd have him do something meaningful."

However, Disney CEO, Bob Iger hinted Indiana Jones 5 will be the final installment of the franchise. The franchise lovers might wonder about the final launch date of the movie as the Indiana Jones 5's release date was changed several times.

After the film missed the 2020 release date, Disney scheduled the release date for July 9, 2021. Now Indiana Jones 5 has been delayed for the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

Also Read: Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 currently under developments? What more we know!